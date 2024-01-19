WFA of San Diego LLC Has $58,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17,480.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,855,239. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

