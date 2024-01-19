WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 298 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $242.48. 221,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,742. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $183.59 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

