WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 298 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Performance
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- SLB drills down to a trend-following signal for income investors
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Energy sector’s risk-off stance, underperformance so far in 2024
- How to Invest in Esports
- Growth for these defense stocks as global tensions rise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.