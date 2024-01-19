WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases 561 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 90,701 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth $502,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Sempra by 123.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Sempra during the third quarter worth $995,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 392,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,604. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

