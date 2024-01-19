WFA of San Diego LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.5% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $32.97. 398,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,237. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $34.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

