William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) PT Raised to $14.00

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WMPN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. 12,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.52 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 69,890 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

