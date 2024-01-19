William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) PT Raised to $14.00

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.
William Penn Bancorporation Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of WMPN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. 12,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.52 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation
William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile
William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than William Penn Bancorporation
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 7 best retail stocks to invest in
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.