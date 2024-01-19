Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. Woodward has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $140.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.55.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

