WOW-token Price Tops $0.0223 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $222.73 million and approximately $9.14 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002650 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000575 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00021682 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005939 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.