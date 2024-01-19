Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.58. 152,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 683,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPOF

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $543.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $80.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,511 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after buying an additional 946,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after buying an additional 248,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 247,115 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.