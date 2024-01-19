XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. XYO has a market capitalization of $75.86 million and approximately $963,355.35 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00018202 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00015168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,888.72 or 0.99944372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011621 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00213190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00568657 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $956,294.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

