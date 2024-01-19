Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $190.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.00. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,423 shares of company stock worth $2,962,716. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis



Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

