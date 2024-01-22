Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adobe by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 261,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,564,000 after acquiring an additional 64,521 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 57,878 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,553 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $608.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $600.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

