Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.19

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 198841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
Allianz Trading Up 0.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Allianz had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allianz SE will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
