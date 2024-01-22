Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Amgen worth $206,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Busey Trust CO grew its position in Amgen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,845. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $312.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

