Ardor Hits Market Cap of $87.11 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0872 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $87.11 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00075707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00026906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

