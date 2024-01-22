AT&T Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 146,817 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 90,688 call options.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

T traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.80. 43,792,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,518,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

