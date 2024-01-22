bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.50

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.50 and last traded at $112.50, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on bioMérieux

bioMérieux Stock Performance

bioMérieux Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

(Get Free Report)

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.