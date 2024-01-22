BitShares (BTS) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, BitShares has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and $190,554.13 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001496 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000927 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

