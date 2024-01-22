BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.59

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 367480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

