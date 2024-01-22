BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.55

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 1467118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

