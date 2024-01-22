Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 110,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 56,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$5.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,260.85.

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing an integrated business within the rare earth industry in Asia. The company offers high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramic and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.

