Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) PT Lowered to $5.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARA

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CARA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 645,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,186. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $30.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.66. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.95% and a negative return on equity of 95.12%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 904.2% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 848,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 764,315 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2,846.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.