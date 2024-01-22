Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.5% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,160,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $305,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 783 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.9% in the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.41. 1,736,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

