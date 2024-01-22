Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys 140 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 883.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,388,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.