Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,922,000 after purchasing an additional 202,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,067. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

