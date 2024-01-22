Cercano Management LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,514. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

