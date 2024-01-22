Certuity LLC Acquires 2,380 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 214.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $856,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $738,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $629.65. The company had a trading volume of 502,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,981. The company has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $632.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

