Certuity LLC Acquires 62,543 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.2% of Certuity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,896,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,095,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $173.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

