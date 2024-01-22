Certuity LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MA traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $439.62. 1,004,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,797. The firm has a market cap of $412.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $440.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.55.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.