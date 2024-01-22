Certuity LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $444.42. 4,193,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,569,490. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $445.92. The firm has a market cap of $355.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

