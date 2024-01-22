ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of EMO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.46. 34,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,124. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34.
Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $851,026.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,007,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,339,842.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 121,449 shares of company stock worth $3,975,695 over the last ninety days.
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
