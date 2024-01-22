Commons Capital LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Commons Capital LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.5% of Commons Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $390,630,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 255,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $142,109,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $696.88. 1,098,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $635.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $698.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $309.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,252 shares of company stock worth $9,245,644 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.40.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

