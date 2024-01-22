Contrasting Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) and ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB)

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) and ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Siyata Mobile and ERF Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile $6.48 million 0.31 -$15.30 million ($245.35) -0.01 ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A ($1.83) N/A

ERF Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Siyata Mobile. Siyata Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERF Wireless, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.1% of ERF Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of ERF Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Siyata Mobile and ERF Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 1 1 0 2.50 ERF Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Siyata Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $106.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2,905.65%.

Profitability

This table compares Siyata Mobile and ERF Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile -221.78% -166.52% -116.95% ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ERF Wireless beats Siyata Mobile on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries. The company also offers VK7 Vehicle Kit and Uniden UV350 4G/LTE, an in-vehicle communication devices that incorporates voice, PoC, data, fleet management solutions, and other Android based applications for professional vehicles, such as trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, and other enterprise vehicles. In addition, it provides cellular amplifiers to boost the cellular signal inside homes, buildings, and vehicles. The company offers its products under the Uniden Cellular and Siyata brand names. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About ERF Wireless

ERF Wireless, Inc. provides wireless broadband access solutions for the energy industry in North America. The company conducts its operations through Energy Broadband, Inc., Wireless Bundled Services Division, and Enterprise Network Services segments. It offers wireless bandwidth and related support services, including nomadic terrestrial wireless broadband circuit connectivity to the wellsite; wellsite communications equipment rental; wellsite IT support services; wellsite IT services over broadband; network monitoring and maintenance:; layer 2 secure communications connectivity products rental and services; fixed site terrestrial wireless broadband connectivity; network design and construction; production field supervisory control and data acquisition; and midstream communications, monitoring, and security solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company also provides enterprise-level wireless bandwidth product and services, such as design and implementation of custom Internet wireless bandwidth solutions, including long-term maintenance and network monitoring; reselling arrangements; and secure connectivity services through its CryptoVue product to the regional banking, healthcare, and educational sectors primarily in the rural areas of North America. In addition, it offers commercial and residential wireless bandwidth products and services comprising -speed Internet, voice over Internet protocol services, network monitoring and maintenance services, and video services to commercial businesses and residential customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

