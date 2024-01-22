Cosmos Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.56 billion and $131.15 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.28 or 0.00023025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00075707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00026906 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 383,792,451 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.