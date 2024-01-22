D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $192.00 at UBS Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $155.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.40 on Monday, reaching $157.70. 3,319,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,557. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 46,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

