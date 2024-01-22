Dover Advisors LLC Purchases 274 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Dover Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after buying an additional 751,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,183,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,433,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.22. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

