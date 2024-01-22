E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading Up 7.5%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 148,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 302,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSP

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $684.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $566.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,932,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 71.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,707,000 after buying an additional 315,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 300,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.