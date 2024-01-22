Electroneum (ETN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $647,494.81

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $37.53 million and $647,494.81 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,963,844,571 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

