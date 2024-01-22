G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $258.64 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 31% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00075152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00026570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001434 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

