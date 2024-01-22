Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $114.15

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.15 and last traded at $114.15, with a volume of 13 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.16.
Gecina Trading Down 5.0 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88.
About Gecina
As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments.
