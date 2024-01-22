Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells $52,784.82 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $52,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,113.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GKOS stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.23. 701,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,866. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $94.12.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

