Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells $52,784.82 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $52,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,113.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Glaukos Price Performance
Shares of GKOS stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.23. 701,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,866. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $94.12.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GKOS
Institutional Trading of Glaukos
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Glaukos Company Profile
Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Glaukos
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.