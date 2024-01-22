GXChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $22.31 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000927 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

