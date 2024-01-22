Head-To-Head Comparison: Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) versus Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nordea Bank Abp and Inter & Co, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 0 0 0 0 N/A Inter & Co, Inc. 0 1 3 0 2.75

Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4.39%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than Nordea Bank Abp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 22.69% 16.90% 0.83% Inter & Co, Inc. 3.37% 2.57% 0.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Inter & Co, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Inter & Co, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $13.79 billion 3.09 $3.79 billion $1.49 8.12 Inter & Co, Inc. $730.31 million 2.57 -$2.15 million $0.09 51.89

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc.. Nordea Bank Abp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter & Co, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inter & Co, Inc. has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment offers payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment provides financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products and securities to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment offers investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers private banking, life and pensions products, and asset management services. Nordea Bank Abp was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

