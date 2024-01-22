Head-To-Head Contrast: Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) versus Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Hon Hai Precision Industry pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Salzgitter pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Salzgitter pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hon Hai Precision Industry and Salzgitter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hon Hai Precision Industry 0 0 0 1 4.00 Salzgitter 1 1 0 0 1.50

Volatility & Risk

Hon Hai Precision Industry has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salzgitter has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hon Hai Precision Industry and Salzgitter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hon Hai Precision Industry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Salzgitter $13.23 billion N/A $1.14 billion $0.65 4.17

Salzgitter has higher revenue and earnings than Hon Hai Precision Industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hon Hai Precision Industry and Salzgitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hon Hai Precision Industry N/A N/A N/A Salzgitter 2.91% 6.54% 2.91%

Summary

Salzgitter beats Hon Hai Precision Industry on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. provides technology solutions in Taiwan. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and audio systems. It also provides cloud and networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers and satellite communications. In addition, the company offers desktop computers, laptops, tablets, multi-function devices and printers for office use. Further, it provides connectors and optical and electronic components, semiconductor products, automotive equipment, and related services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading. The Steel Processing segment produces various high-grade heavy plates; and manufactures line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, and precision and stainless-steel tubes. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment engages in the provision of machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter AG was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

