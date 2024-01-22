Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.40 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $51.79 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00023109 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000890 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,661,753,100 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,661,753,099.923336 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07456547 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $32,530,634.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.