HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.42

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €11.42 ($12.54) and last traded at €11.41 ($12.54), with a volume of 1226292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.57 ($12.71).

HelloFresh Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.99.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

