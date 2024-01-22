Heritage Investment Group Inc. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,981,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,748,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.