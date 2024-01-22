Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.40. The stock has a market cap of $147.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

