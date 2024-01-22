iExec RLC (RLC) Trading Up 45.5% This Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00005574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $161.45 million and approximately $78.74 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.01165032 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $158,314,020.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

