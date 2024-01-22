Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Sells 36,546 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87.

On Friday, November 17th, Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.20. 5,983,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,695. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $272.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 15,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

