Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Sells 36,546 Shares of Stock

Jan 22nd, 2024

Visa Inc. (NYSE:VGet Free Report) insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87.
  • On Friday, November 17th, Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.20. 5,983,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,695. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $272.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 15,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

