Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 12,917 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,145,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,106,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,155,752.07.

On Friday, January 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,148,518.10.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $1,115,307.65.

On Monday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,146,828.48.

On Friday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,852. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.